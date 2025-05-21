T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,306 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $52,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 189 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at $865,533. This represents a 18.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $241.21 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.26 and a 52 week high of $276.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.40. The company has a market cap of $273.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.68.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

