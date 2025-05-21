MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $2.76 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,663 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $63.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $66.50.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.94%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $125,345.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,604,868.80. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $46,474.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,013.45. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,437 in the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.