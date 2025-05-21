1,296 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Purchased by 10Elms LLP

10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $131.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.87 and a 1 year high of $182.13. The firm has a market cap of $180.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 83.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.69.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

