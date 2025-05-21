McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $37.89 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 4.8% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $37,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,147,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 145,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,223,000 after purchasing an additional 601,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $172.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.38. The company has a market capitalization of $275.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

