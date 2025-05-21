Top Cybersecurity Stocks To Follow Now – May 20th

Alphabet, Palo Alto Networks, CrowdStrike, Dell Technologies, and Fortinet are the five Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is developing and delivering products or services—such as firewalls, encryption, identity management, and threat-detection platforms—to protect computers, networks, and data from cyberattacks. By investing in these stocks, market participants gain exposure to a rapidly growing industry driven by escalating digital threats and the ongoing need for robust security solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,792,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,023,427. The company has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.20 and its 200-day moving average is $175.00. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

PANW traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.20. 2,249,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,692,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.26. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $208.39.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

CRWD traded down $5.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $438.37. 688,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,081,947. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 859.81, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $455.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $387.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.25.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,630,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,321,542. The company has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.31.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,300,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,952,049. The company has a market cap of $79.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.61. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $114.82.

