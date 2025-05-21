Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Receives “Buy” Rating from TD Securities

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at TD Securities in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $470.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res raised Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.04.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $376.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $374.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $323.77 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $358.99 and its 200 day moving average is $387.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

