Alhambra Investment Management LLC Has $396,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Alhambra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Capital & Planning LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,534,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $807.75 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $770.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $800.86. The company has a market cap of $765.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Wall Street Zen raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,011.37.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

