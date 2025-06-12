May Barnhard Investments LLC Cuts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

May Barnhard Investments LLC trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. May Barnhard Investments LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $162.19 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $156.58 and a one year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $380.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.05.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

