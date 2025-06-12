Defined Financial Planning LLC Trims Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Defined Financial Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 524 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Defined Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Net Worth Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 3,642 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25.1% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,561 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,674,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,253,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 109,960 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $57,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director John H. Noseworthy purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $312.16 per share, for a total transaction of $93,648.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,626.08. This trade represents a 5.21% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $320.80 per share, with a total value of $491,786.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,386.40. The trade was a 34.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $501.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 19th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target (down previously from $520.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.52.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $310.70 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $248.88 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $281.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $395.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.20.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.02%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

