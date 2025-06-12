Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $22.18 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,450 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 4.4% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $22,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farrell Financial LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Farrell Financial LLC now owns 522 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,722,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Defined Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 31.1% during the first quarter. Defined Financial Planning LLC now owns 388 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo45 Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $975.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Cfra Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,115.00 to $1,110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,035.32.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $996.78 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $793.00 and a 52-week high of $1,078.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $442.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $996.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $980.41.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.93 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 29.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.56, for a total transaction of $830,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,987 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,926.72. This trade represents a 11.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary Millerchip sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.01, for a total value of $1,034,011.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,495,211.65. This represents a 8.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $10,825,205 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

