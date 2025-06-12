West Oak Capital LLC Lowers Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

West Oak Capital LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $5,171,271,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 38,416.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,761,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,173,271,000 after buying an additional 14,723,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,405,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $50,378,465,000 after buying an additional 7,079,706 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $1,955,403,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 17,018.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,949,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,079,000 after buying an additional 3,926,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.80.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $17,099,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,772,810. This trade represents a 63.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.44, for a total transaction of $3,020,792.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,186.28. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,162 shares of company stock valued at $58,645,479. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.7%

V opened at $373.19 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $252.70 and a one year high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

