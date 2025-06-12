Balanced Wealth Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Balanced Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Balanced Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Balanced Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,607,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,896,969,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,907 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,123,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,980,000 after purchasing an additional 338,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,485,000 after purchasing an additional 183,962 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,051,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,566,000 after purchasing an additional 476,796 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $604.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $565.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $583.21. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

