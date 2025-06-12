The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Increased by Kelly Financial Services LLC

Kelly Financial Services LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.86.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $162.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.05. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $156.58 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The firm has a market cap of $380.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

