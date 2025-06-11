Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 992 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 13.1% in the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 35.7% in the first quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 540 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 64.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 75,329 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 29,450 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.67.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total value of $32,732,635.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,940,195.80. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.71, for a total transaction of $732,560.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,546.04. The trade was a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 818,509 shares of company stock worth $273,791,775. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $326.09 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.41 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 159.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

