Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gould Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $138.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

