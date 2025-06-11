Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 40 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $807.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $770.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $800.86. The company has a market cap of $765.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $677.09 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,011.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.