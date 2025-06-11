Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 716,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384,369 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.0% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.08% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $591,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $807.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $765.54 billion, a PE ratio of 68.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $770.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $800.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $677.09 and a 52 week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

