Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $453.87 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 140.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,663,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555,504 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.8% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.11% of Procter & Gamble worth $453,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petredis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Erste Group Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.86.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $162.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $156.58 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The company has a market cap of $381.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.08.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.98%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

