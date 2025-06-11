Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 95 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,663,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:PG opened at $162.68 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $156.58 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $381.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.86.

View Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.