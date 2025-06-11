Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $56.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.09. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $56.80. The company has a market capitalization of $160.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

