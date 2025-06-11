Fiduciary Advisors Inc. Has $6.88 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fiduciary Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 6.8% of Fiduciary Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fiduciary Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,601,053,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,527,000 after buying an additional 2,965,961 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 144,527.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,175,000 after buying an additional 1,237,158 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7,038.2% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 428,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,125,000 after buying an additional 422,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,067,000 after buying an additional 236,111 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $274.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.42 and its 200 day moving average is $266.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $285.60. The company has a market capitalization of $272.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.