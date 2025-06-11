Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 27.28% from the stock’s previous close.

UBER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.39.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $86.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $93.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,150. The trade was a 11.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,644,599.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. This trade represents a 17.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,070. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11,354.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 402,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $24,280,000 after purchasing an additional 399,008 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 12,210 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. MFG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Finally, TigerOak Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,278,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

