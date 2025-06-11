Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6%
Shares of VOO stock opened at $554.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $563.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $515.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.63.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Tesla Stock: Why These 2 Downgrades Are Actually a Buy Signal
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Tech Focused ETFs to Watch as the Market Nears All-Time Highs
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Will Warner Bros. Discovery’s Split Produce Double the Upside?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.