Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of VOO stock opened at $554.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $563.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $515.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.63.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

