iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,637,301,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,973.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,359,000 after buying an additional 1,936,632 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,802,803,000 after buying an additional 1,639,870 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,694,703,000 after buying an additional 1,052,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,978,394,000 after buying an additional 1,028,818 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $109.48 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.53.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

