Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,519,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,724 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 5.4% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $263,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,637,301,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,973.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,632 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,802,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,694,703,000 after buying an additional 1,052,941 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,978,394,000 after buying an additional 1,028,818 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $109.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.53.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

