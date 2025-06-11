Best Solar Stocks To Follow Today – June 10th

Tesla, GE Vernova, Berkshire Hathaway, Navitas Semiconductor, Vistra, Constellation Energy, and PG&E are the seven Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the solar energy industry, including manufacturers of photovoltaic panels, developers of solar power plants, and providers of related equipment and services. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growth potential of renewable energy as solar technology adoption expands worldwide. Their performance often correlates with government incentives, installation costs, and broader energy market trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded up $12.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $321.22. The company had a trading volume of 99,282,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,041,907. Tesla has a 1-year low of $167.41 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.20.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE:GEV traded down $16.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $463.26. 2,413,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,928. GE Vernova has a 1-year low of $150.01 and a 1-year high of $500.72. The company has a market capitalization of $126.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $392.70 and its 200-day moving average is $361.82.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $489.78. 1,943,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,361,133. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $403.33 and a 52 week high of $542.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $512.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVTS traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.04. 112,432,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,962,915. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.99. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 2.96.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

VST traded down $6.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.04. 5,516,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,124,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. Vistra has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $199.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Shares of NASDAQ CEG traded down $11.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,938,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,739,425. The stock has a market cap of $90.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Energy has a 12 month low of $155.60 and a 12 month high of $352.00.

PG&E (PCG)

Shares of PG&E stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.78. The company had a trading volume of 27,984,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,328,418. The firm has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72.

