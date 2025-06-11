MV Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

MV Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of PEP opened at $131.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.75 and a 1 year high of $180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.74.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

