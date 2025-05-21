Retail Stocks To Watch Today – May 18th

Tesla, UnitedHealth Group, Apple, Microsoft, Shopify, Amazon.com, and Capital One Financial are the seven Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks represent shares in companies whose primary business is selling goods or services directly to consumers through brick-and-mortar stores or online channels. They offer investors exposure to consumer spending trends, with performance influenced by factors like purchasing power, seasonal demand and shifts toward e-commerce. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $7.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $349.98. 93,349,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,089,415. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $267.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.09. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.56, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla has a 12-month low of $167.41 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $16.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $291.24. The company had a trading volume of 70,463,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,875,758. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $248.88 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $470.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.26. 53,614,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,997,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.66. Apple has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The company has a market cap of $3.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $454.27. 23,797,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,563,395. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $468.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

SHOP traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.75. The stock had a trading volume of 96,037,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,558,966. Shopify has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.30 and a 200 day moving average of $103.90. The company has a market cap of $143.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.59. 43,001,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,989,030. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Capital One Financial (COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Shares of COF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $197.54. 18,221,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,359,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.79. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $210.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

