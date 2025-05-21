Novem Group Purchases Shares of 10,605 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Novem Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

VTI opened at $291.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.86. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

