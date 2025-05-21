Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,871 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $132.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.58.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $113.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $184.05 billion, a PE ratio of 114.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $187.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

