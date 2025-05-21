The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $112.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.02. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $118.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Wolfe Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.54.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

