Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EMR opened at $117.95 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $134.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.75 and a 200-day moving average of $119.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.48%.

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.24.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

