Elequin Capital LP Invests $211,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $209.08 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $244.98. The company has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.36 and a 200 day moving average of $215.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

