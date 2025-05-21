Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc.

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $172.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The stock has a market cap of $275.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

