JDM Financial Group LLC Buys 340 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $172.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $182.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.16 and its 200 day moving average is $172.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

