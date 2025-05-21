Financial Avengers Inc. Raises Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,545 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for approximately 2.2% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3,657.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shopify Trading Down 2.4%
Shopify stock opened at $106.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.30. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $129.38.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on SHOP
Shopify Profile
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Shopify
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Qualcomm’s Re-Entry Into the CPU Market May Not Be Enough
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Applied Digital’s Strategic AI Play Gains Momentum
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Top 5 Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Right Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.