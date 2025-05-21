18,617 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Acquired by 10Elms LLP

10Elms LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of 10Elms LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 102,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $178.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.06. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.34 and a 52-week high of $187.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.09.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

