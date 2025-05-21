Bellway (BLWYY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

Bellway (OTC:BLWYYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.217 per share on Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd.

Bellway Price Performance

Bellway stock opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.39. Bellway has a 12 month low of $31.39 and a 12 month high of $38.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

