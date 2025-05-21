Bellway (BLWYY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

Bellway (OTC:BLWYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.217 per share on Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd.
Bellway Price Performance
Bellway stock opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.39. Bellway has a 12 month low of $31.39 and a 12 month high of $38.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Bellway Company Profile
