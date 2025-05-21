Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 280,558 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 972,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,558 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $28,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAI opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.74. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $33.82.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.