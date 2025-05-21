TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 21st, 2025

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJXGet Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.970-1.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.340-4.430 EPS.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.0%

TJX Companies stock opened at $135.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.27. TJX Companies has a one year low of $97.53 and a one year high of $135.85.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJXGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.11.

Read Our Latest Report on TJX

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.