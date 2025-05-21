Ames National Corp Buys Shares of 9,071 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ames National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 36,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $104.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.67. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil's quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Profile



Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

