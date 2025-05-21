Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 246 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Delta Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,681,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,267,000 after purchasing an additional 273,813 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 10,838 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,528,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,520. This trade represents a 58.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 1,794 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $234,547.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,032.52. This represents a 36.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,872 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,684 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.6%

KMB stock opened at $141.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.85. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $124.10 and a one year high of $150.45. The stock has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.08.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

