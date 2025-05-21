3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Reduced by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,784,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 31,247 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $488,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,574,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,493,655,000 after purchasing an additional 280,048 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in 3M by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,752,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $871,738,000 after purchasing an additional 755,155 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in 3M by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,153,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $794,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,093 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in 3M by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,689,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $734,456,000 after purchasing an additional 479,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $636,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,045.54. This represents a 56.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Trading Down 0.1%

3M stock opened at $154.06 on Wednesday. 3M has a 12 month low of $96.76 and a 12 month high of $156.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.76. The stock has a market cap of $82.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on 3M

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.