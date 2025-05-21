Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited (HKTVY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.9298 per share by the technology company on Monday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 17.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This is a 418.3% increase from Hong Kong Technology Venture’s previous dividend of $0.18.
Hong Kong Technology Venture Stock Performance
Hong Kong Technology Venture stock opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. Hong Kong Technology Venture has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $5.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80.
About Hong Kong Technology Venture
