Orion Capital Management LLC Sells 832 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Orion Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 1.6% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,740,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,649 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $921,398,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,643,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,020,000 after acquiring an additional 243,681 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292,948 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,013,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,651,000 after acquiring an additional 452,063 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $130.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.03. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.05 and a fifty-two week high of $135.10. The company has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.79.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

