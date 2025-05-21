ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Down 3.7% – Here’s What Happened

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.66 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.04). 1,536,509 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 8,676,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.86 ($0.04).
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.73. The firm has a market cap of £12.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.53.
ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported GBX (0.60) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a negative return on equity of 131.41% and a net margin of 3,519.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
