1,514 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Purchased by 10Elms LLP

10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,548.54. This represents a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.3%

BMY stock opened at $47.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.55 and a 200 day moving average of $55.89.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 92.88%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

