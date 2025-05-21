iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 156,349 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 148,739 shares.The stock last traded at $156.40 and had previously closed at $156.59.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Trading Down 1.0%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 488.0% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

