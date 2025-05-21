Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. United Community Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $78.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.2824 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

