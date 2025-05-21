Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC Has $604,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 97.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 678 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. FBN Securities started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,102.79.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $2,554,312.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,624,746.55. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,868 shares of company stock valued at $138,483,256 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 0.0%

Netflix stock opened at $1,192.02 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $587.04 and a 12 month high of $1,196.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,020.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $952.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $507.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.11, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.